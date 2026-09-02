Zimbabwe: 'No Corruption On This Land Beats Zimura's!' - Musicians Demand Reforms At Music Rights Body

Musicians have called on the government to intervene at the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA), accusing the organisation's management of corruption, non-payment of royalties and unfair dismissal of board members.

Giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services on Monday, the artists said ZIMURA was failing to fulfil its mandate as a collective management organisation.

Beneficiaries told committee members they were receiving as little as US$10 to US$30 a year in royalties.

Eunice Dembo, widow of the late Sungura legend Leonard Dembo, popularly known as "Mai Morgan", broke down in tears as she addressed the committee.

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"Nzwirai tsitsi kuchirikadzi nenherera. Tikutambura isu. Tiri vanhuwo. Toda kuraramawo mararamiro amunoita (Have mercy on the widow and orphans. We are suffering. We are just people. We also want to live the way you live.)," she said.

Mai Morgan said artists were the rightful owners of the music but were not being consulted on decisions affecting their work.

"Our music is taking care of management and not us producers. We are given silly excuses which do not make sense," she said.

Gospel artist Tembalami called for an audit of both ZIMURA and the Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights (ZICCO).

"ZIMURA needs to adapt to changes in the industry. We now have two CMOs collecting royalties on our behalf. There is a lack of transparency," he said.

Musician Felix Chitopo alleged that while artists were receiving paltry royalty payments, ZIMURA employees were earning more than US$4,000 per month.

He also claimed that the organisation had operated without a board for more than a year, despite its constitution requiring seven members.

"Does a minister have a right to sit on the ZIMURA board? The ZIMURA licence must be cancelled," Chitopo said.

Former ZIMURA board member Derek Mpofu said that the organisation had unfairly dismissed him.

"If there is a corrupt company on this land, none beats ZIMURA. Collections are not benefiting artists but management," he said.

ZIMURA is a non-profit organisation mandated to collect and distribute public performance and broadcasting royalties on behalf of copyright holders.

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The organisation has faced repeated criticism over its administrative costs and the comparatively low royalty payments it receives from artists.

Artists told the committee they wanted a single licensing system, regular audits and immediate reforms to ensure composers and performers receive a fair share of royalties generated from their work.