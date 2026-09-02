Nigeria: Peter Obi Demands Transparency Over Tinubu's Credentials

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come clean on the issues surrounding his educational background.

Obi, in a statement posted on his official social media handle, described the attempts to block the public release of foreign court records concerning his past, particularly documents as "profoundly embarrassing" for Nigeria, arguing that matters of legitimate public interest should not be hidden behind legal shields.

"Leadership, in my humble view, demands the courage and humility to confront one's history -- to acknowledge mistakes, provide candid explanations where questions arise, and, where necessary, apologize and seek forgiveness," Obi said.

He added that true authority is strengthened, rather than diminished, when leaders take personal responsibility instead of resorting to legal battles to conceal public records.

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The NDC candidate noted that the issue becomes critical when it involves foundational primary and secondary educational credentials, stressing that such details should not remain unresolved or fought out through court proceedings.

"Nigerians deserve clear, credible, and verifiable explanations, especially when such had been submitted in the past," Obi stated, emphasizing that questions over foundational schooling demand straightforward answers.

Obi expressed worry over the message these legal actions send to the country's youth, particularly the more than 30 million students currently pursuing their education. He asserted that the Presidency--as the nation's highest office--must serve as a benchmark for integrity, accountability, transparency, and ethical leadership.

While acknowledging that human imperfection is universal, Obi maintained that what distinguishes true leaders is their willingness to address past mistakes with honesty, make necessary amends, and place national interest ahead of personal political ambitions.

He added that while the presidency is an office held for a temporary season, the moral precedents set by its occupants leave a lasting impact across generations.