Namibia Takes Document Signing Online

Namibians will be able to use verified digital identities and electronic signatures to sign documents and access services online through a new digital trust system launched by the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran).

Cran launched the system, DigiNam: Trust is Now Digital, in Windhoek on Monday.

Cran spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano says DigiNam is meant to help people, businesses and government institutions confirm that the person or organisation they are dealing with online is genuine.

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He says this will support digital certificates, electronic signatures and identity checks.

The system can be used when accessing government services, signing contracts electronically, opening or using banking services, registering businesses, verifying customers remotely and managing health or education records.

DigiNam operates through Namibia's national public key infrastructure, a national system designed to make electronic communication and transactions secure.

Under the system, Cran acts as the main trust point from which approved digital certificates and identity verification services can be validated.

Nesongano says the system is backed by the Electronic Transactions Act of 2019.

Cran chief executive Emilia Nghikembua says the initiative goes beyond introducing new technology.

"DigiNam is about creating trust in Namibia's digital future," she says.

Nghikembua says the system could also improve cybersecurity and the delivery of services.

"Through DigiNam and the National Root Certification Authority, we are enabling a digital ecosystem that supports innovation, strengthens cybersecurity, improves service delivery and creates new opportunities for economic growth and digital inclusion for all Namibians."

Meanwhile, Cran board chairperson Elwis Nashilongo says DigiNam can help people know whether online interactions are genuine and secure.

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus says digital services need a system that allows users to trust who they are dealing with.

"Trust is the true currency of the digital economy. DigiNam gives life to this trust by making secure digital identities, electronic signatures and trusted online transactions accessible and usable within Namibia's digital ecosystem," she says.

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Home affairs, immigration, safety and security minister Lucia Iipumbu says electronic identity systems could make it easier for people to access services.

"The implementation of secure electronic identity solutions will empower citizens to access services safely, conveniently and with confidence in the digital age," she says.