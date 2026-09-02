Uganda: Parliament Sets Busy Agenda As Ministers, MPs Tackle Health Funding, Railway Status

Parliament has lined up a busy agenda for Wednesday's sitting, with lawmakers expected to consider health sector financing, a tax waiver request, the status of Uganda Railways Corporation and the President's State of the Nation Address.

According to the Order Paper for the 26th Sitting of the 1st Meeting of the 1st Session of the 12th Parliament, issued on September 1, 2026, the sitting will begin at 2:00pm and will be chaired by the Speaker.

The House will begin with prayers, followed by communication from the Chair.

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The Minister of Health is expected to present a statement on the status of implementation of the health component under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfers Programme III (UGIFT III).

The presentation and debate have been allocated 30 minutes.

The programme is intended to support improvements in health infrastructure at local government level.

Lawmakers will also consider a motion seeking approval of a request for a waiver of tax arrears for Newplan Limited, to be moved by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The item has been allocated 20 minutes.

Another key item on the agenda is a motion for adoption of the report of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure on the status of Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) as of August 2026.

The report will be presented by the chairperson of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure, with 30 minutes allocated for the item.

The committee's report is expected to provide an update on the corporation's operations, challenges and ongoing reforms.

The House will then debate a motion expressing gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for what the motion describes as the "clear and precise exposition of Government policy" contained in the State of the Nation Address delivered to Parliament on June 4, 2026.

The debate has been allocated 60 minutes, including responses from ministers and the Prime Minister.

The motion states that the President's address provided direction on government policy and addressed issues affecting Ugandans.

Parliament will thereafter adjourn to a date to be communicated by the Speaker.