Uganda Calls for More Climate Finance to Protect Food Security

Uganda has called for increased grant-based and concessional climate finance to help African countries protect food security, create jobs and strengthen livelihoods threatened by climate change.

Minister of State for Animal Industry Bright Kanyontore Rwamirama said Africa can no longer treat climate change as only an environmental concern, warning that its effects are directly threatening food production and rural economies.

Rwamirama made the remarks during the Climate Resilience Thematic Plenary at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"For Africa, climate change is not just an environmental crisis, it is a direct threat to food security, jobs, and livelihoods," Rwamirama said.

He said climate action should focus on increasing agricultural productivity and strengthening agrifood systems while ensuring that interventions create jobs and improve incomes for communities.

Rwamirama called for greater access to climate finance, particularly grants and concessional funding, to enable African countries to invest in measures that can make agriculture more resilient to changing weather patterns.

He said Uganda is pursuing climate-resilient food systems through investments in irrigation, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture and digital climate information services.

The government is also promoting agro-processing and value addition as part of efforts to increase the returns farmers and other actors in the agricultural value chain earn from production.

Rwamirama further called for stronger regional cooperation and community-driven solutions, arguing that climate resilience must translate into practical improvements in farmers' incomes, nutrition and rural development.

His call comes as African countries face growing pressure to adapt their food systems to climate-related shocks while increasing production to meet rising demand.

Uganda says its approach is intended to ensure climate action delivers economic benefits at community level rather than remaining focused on environmental protection alone.

The Africa Food Systems Forum 2026, running from August 31 to September 4 in Kigali, has brought together governments and other stakeholders to discuss measures to transform Africa's food systems and strengthen their resilience to climate and other emerging challenges.