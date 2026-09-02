Uganda: Govt Orders Earthquake Safety Audit of Over 80,000 Buildings in Greater Kampala

The government has ordered a structural safety assessment of more than 80,000 buildings in Greater Kampala to determine their ability to withstand earthquakes and identify structures that could endanger the public.

The directive was issued by Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama during the launch of the Uganda Rapid Visual Screening Programme for Earthquake Resilience in Greater Kampala.

The programme will involve engineers and other building professionals assessing structures to establish their level of vulnerability in the event of a major earthquake.

The assessment will initially target densely populated areas, including Katanga and Kiseni, before being extended to other parts of the country considered vulnerable to earthquakes.

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Byamukama said the exercise will provide government with evidence to guide interventions, including strengthening vulnerable buildings or demolishing structures considered an immediate threat to public safety.

"Your part is to give us a report that the buildings we have in Greater Kampala, in case we receive an earthquake now, how many can still remain up and how many can collapse," Byamukama said.

The teams conducting the assessment have been given two months to produce an initial report detailing the condition of the buildings and their level of earthquake risk.

Byamukama formally declared the programme operational, saying its findings would guide government on measures needed to protect lives.

"I hereby declare the Uganda Rapid Visual Screening Programme for Earthquake Resilience in Greater Kampala launched. This exercise is going to establish whether the houses in Greater Kampala can withstand an earthquake. It will guide government on the way forward," he said.

The National Building Review Board is supporting the assessment and recently concluded training for graduates from Makerere University, Kampala International University, Nkumba University and Kabale University.

The graduates were trained in Rapid Visual Screening, a method used by building professionals to collect and analyse information about structures and identify those that may be vulnerable to earthquakes.

National Building Review Board Executive Director Eng. Flavia Gutto Bwire urged the teams to conduct the exercise professionally and diligently, using information verified on the ground.

Government officials also raised concerns about weak enforcement of building regulations, accusing some local authorities of approving construction plans without adequately inspecting building sites.

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They warned that corruption and poor supervision could increase the risk of building collapses and called for closer cooperation between local governments and the Ministry of Works and Transport.

The assessment is expected to later cover other earthquake-prone areas, including Mbarara, Fort Portal and Hoima, as well as other major cities and municipalities.

The government says the exercise is part of efforts to implement Executive Order No. 1 of 2023 on disaster risk reduction and strengthen public safety.