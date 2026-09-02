Malawi: 50 LGBTIQ Malawians Trained in Plumbing, Electrical Work to Boost Self-Reliance

Nyasa Rainbow Alliance (NRA) has trained 50 members of Malawi's LGBTIQ community in plumbing and electrical installation, in a fresh push to boost economic empowerment and self-reliance within the community.

The one-day training session, held today, was supported by Outright International as part of the LGBTIQ Economic Justice Project.

NRA said the initiative is designed to equip LGBTIQ people with practical, marketable skills that can open doors to employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship -- areas where the community has often faced significant barriers.

Participants were introduced to foundational skills in plumbing and electrical installation, which the organisation says will serve as a springboard for further training and future income-generating opportunities.

NRA reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to building economically empowered, resilient and self-reliant LGBTIQ communities across Malawi, describing economic inclusion as a vital part of the broader push for equality and dignity.