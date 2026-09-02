Malawi to Roll Out Electric Car Charging Points At Petrol Stations - Not Every Filling Station Will Get One

Malawi's energy regulator has unveiled plans to strategically roll out electric vehicle (EV) charging points at selected fuel stations across the country, as the nation gears up for a shift towards cleaner, more diversified transport energy.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) confirmed that its revised Fuel Retail Outlet Guidelines will NOT force every single filling station in the country to install charging infrastructure immediately.

MERA Public Relations Officer Fitina Khonje said the authority will instead handpick strategic retail outlets for the rollout, weighing up factors such as location, traffic volumes, strategic importance and wider national energy policy goals.

The Guidelines will require at least one EV fast-charging station at designated outlets in major cities and towns, reflecting what officials describe as a "phased approach" to supporting the growth of electric mobility in Malawi.

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"The intention is therefore to take a strategic and phased approach, rather than impose the same requirement on every retail outlet regardless of its location or the current level of EV demand," Khonje said.

She added that the approach acknowledges electric mobility remains an emerging sector in Malawi, allowing infrastructure to be built where it's needed most while still laying the groundwork for future growth.

The ambitious plans place added pressure on ESCOM, Malawi's electricity provider, whose transmission and distribution network will be crucial to the success of the EV rollout, given that charging infrastructure demands reliable power supply and sufficient network capacity at each chosen site.

ESCOM recently commissioned a 20MW/40MWh battery energy storage system at Kanengo, aimed at strengthening grid stability and helping manage electricity demand during peak periods.

Khonje revealed Malawi has already made strides in developing both infrastructure and regulation for electric mobility, including drawing up technical requirements for EV charging stations. MERA approved three electric-motorcycle charging points in Lilongwe back in 2024, following safety inspections, with the points installed at TotalEnergies facilities at Gateway, Capital Hill and Kanengo.

According to the 2026 Annual Economic Report, Malawi has now registered approximately 280 electric motorcycles and more than 30 electric vehicles, with four motorcycle charging stations already built through a partnership between SVG and TotalEnergies.

Safety remains a top priority under the new Guidelines, with EV charging facilities at fuel stations required to be electrically segregated from hazardous areas, comply with electrical safety standards, be protected against vehicle impact, and display clear safety signage.

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Retail outlets will also be required to maintain robust fire and emergency systems, including fire extinguishers, emergency shutdown systems, warning signage and emergency contact details.

"An Emergency Shutdown System or Emergency Stop Button is mandatory," Khonje explained, noting that activating it would cut power to the forecourt, halt fuel dispensing and isolate electrical equipment to prevent emergencies from escalating.

On pricing, Khonje moved to dampen speculation that a specific EV charging tariff has already been set, insisting it would be premature to suggest a pricing framework is in place. She said MERA and other relevant bodies will consider licensing, metering, consumer protection and pricing arrangements as Malawi's EV market continues to develop.

No firm national deadline has been set for the rollout, giving MERA flexibility to expand charging infrastructure according to demand and strategic priorities -- with major cities and towns earmarked as the first areas to benefit as Malawi edges closer to wider EV adoption.