Nigeria: Diphtheria Outbreak - More Patients At Risk As Katsina Health Workers Declare 7-Day Warning Strike

More diphtheria patients in Katsina State could be placed at greater risk as healthcare workers have declared a seven-day warning strike from September 8, 2026, threatening to proceed to indefinite industrial action if the government fails to address their demands.

The planned strike comes as the state battles a worsening diphtheria outbreak, with suspected cases reported in 29 of its 34 Local Government Areas and health facilities already under pressure from the rising number of patients.

The Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina, a major referral centre for severe diphtheria cases, is particularly stretched, with its Children's Ward receiving suspected and confirmed patients referred from other facilities and available bed spaces reportedly exceeding capacity.

The Assembly of Healthcare Professionals has notified the Katsina State Government that its members will commence the seven-day warning strike at midnight on Tuesday, September 8, following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the government.

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The coalition comprises the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

In a notice dated September 1, the workers said the government had failed to demonstrate sufficient commitment to resolving their longstanding demands despite the expiration of the ultimatum.

The impending industrial action has raised concerns over the possible disruption of critical diphtheria response services, including surveillance, laboratory testing, nursing care, vaccination, case management and services at primary healthcare centres.

Katsina State has recently expanded its response to the outbreak, including additional isolation and treatment capacity after the 16-bed diphtheria isolation facility at the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina became fully occupied.

Authorities have also intensified vaccination campaigns, with tens of thousands of residents vaccinated and additional doses secured for communities considered to be at high risk.

The health workers are demanding the implementation of 100 per cent CONHESS, resolution of the skipping of CONHESS 10, an upward review of the 10 per cent hazard allowance and improvements in call-duty, shift-duty, clinical, rural and specialist allowances.

They are also demanding an increase in nurses' uniform allowance from the current level to ₦80,000.

The coalition warned that failure by the government to resolve the issues during the seven-day warning strike would trigger an indefinite strike, potentially worsening pressure on already overstretched health facilities.

With diphtheria cases spreading across most of the state's local government areas, the looming industrial action could further complicate efforts to provide timely treatment and contain the outbreak.

The immediate challenge for the government is to reach an agreement with the health workers before September 8 and prevent a labour dispute from disrupting essential services when diphtheria patients are already placing severe pressure on the state's healthcare system.

Katsina State may face additional pressure in its battle against a worsening diphtheria outbreak as healthcare workers have declared a seven-day warning strike, beginning September 8, 2026, with a threat to proceed to an indefinite industrial action if their demands are not addressed.

The warning strike comes at a critical period for the state's health sector, with suspected diphtheria cases already reported in 29 of Katsina's 34 Local Government Areas. Health authorities have intensified vaccination, surveillance and treatment efforts as the outbreak continues to put pressure on public health facilities.

The Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina, one of the major referral centres handling severe diphtheria cases, has also reported overwhelming pressure on its Children's Ward, with suspected and confirmed patients arriving from other health facilities and available bed spaces stretched beyond capacity.

Against this backdrop, the Assembly of Healthcare Professionals has notified the Katsina State Government that its members will commence the seven-day warning strike at midnight on Tuesday, September 8, following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum.

The coalition comprises the Medical and Health Workers' Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN).

In a notice dated September 1, the workers said the government had failed to demonstrate sufficient commitment to resolving their longstanding demands despite the expiration of the ultimatum.

The development has raised concerns over the possible effect of industrial action on the ongoing diphtheria response, particularly surveillance, laboratory services, nursing care, vaccination activities, case management and services at primary healthcare facilities.

The state government has recently expanded its response to the outbreak, including the establishment of additional isolation and treatment capacity after the 16-bed diphtheria isolation facility at the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina became fully occupied.

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Authorities have also intensified vaccination, with tens of thousands of residents already vaccinated and additional doses secured for high-risk communities.

The health workers are demanding, among other issues, the implementation of 100 per cent CONHESS, resolution of the skipping of CONHESS 10, upward review of the 10 per cent hazard allowance and improvements in call-duty, shift-duty, clinical, rural and specialist allowances.

They are also demanding an increase in nurses' uniform allowance to ₦80,000.

The coalition warned that failure by the government to address the demands during the seven-day warning strike would result in an indefinite strike.

With the diphtheria outbreak already stretching the capacity of health facilities, stakeholders may now face an urgent task of preventing the labour dispute from undermining ongoing efforts to contain the disease.

The immediate concern is whether the state government and the health workers can reach an agreement before September 8 to ensure that critical services needed for the outbreak response are not disrupted.