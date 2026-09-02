Nigeria: Atiku, Tinubu Are 'Siamese Twins' On Economic Policy - Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as "almost like Siamese twins" in their economic policies, arguing that both politicians have historically supported similar free-market reforms.

Omokri made the remark during an interview on the City Boy Movement podcast, where he discussed his political journey, his former relationship with Atiku and his current support for the Tinubu administration.

According to him, Atiku's 2023 presidential campaign programme included the removal of fuel subsidy, floating of the naira, devolution of powers to states and local governments, and the introduction of student loans.

"We said we were going to do four things: we were going to remove subsidy, we were going to float the naira, we were going to devolve powers to the states and local governments, and we were going to introduce student loans," Omokri recalled.

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He said the Tinubu administration had implemented the same policies, making it difficult to distinguish the two politicians on economic policy. "What is the President doing now? Those things. On a policy level, you are Siamese twins," he said.

Omokri, who previously worked with Atiku, said his understanding of the former vice president's economic philosophy was based on years of direct association. "There is nobody with Waziri Atiku Abubakar who understands his economic policy better than me," he said.

He disclosed that he was involved in preparing Atiku's speech at Chatham House and had closely followed the economic policies proposed by the former vice president during the 2023 election.

The former presidential aide said political emotions often prevent Nigerians from recognising similarities between politicians, stressing that economic policies should be assessed based on their substance and impact rather than political affiliation.

He, however, said he would not support any attempt by Atiku to reverse the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the policy had placed a huge financial burden on the country and created opportunities for diversion.

Omokri also questioned proposals to provide subsidised crude oil to local refineries, saying such an arrangement could recreate some of the problems associated with the former fuel subsidy regime if not properly managed.

He argued that Atiku's long-standing support for free-market principles made it necessary to examine whether the former vice president had changed his position on some of the economic reforms he previously advocated.

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According to Omokri, the approach to economic reforms should not be determined by election-season politics, warning that politicians could become more populist as elections draw closer.

"Right now, we have an election coming, and because we have an election coming, it is necessary to be populist," he said, urging Nigerians to focus on the substance of economic proposals rather than political sentiments.

Omokri maintained that the similarities between Tinubu and Atiku on economic policy were significant and that Nigerians should judge both politicians by the practical consequences of their policies for the economy and citizens.