Ethiopia, China's Yunnan Province Striving to Deepen Coffee Trade and Value Addition.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China's Yunnan Province are seeking to deepen cooperation in coffee trade, investment, and value addition, with Chinese businesses expressing growing interest in Ethiopian specialty coffee.

Speaking at the China-Yunnan and Ethiopia Bilateral Trade Promotion Conference 2026 in Addis Ababa today, Investment Deputy Commissioner Zinabu Yirga stated that Ethiopia's coffee sector offers significant opportunities for investors, particularly in processing and value addition.

"This is not simply an opportunity to export Ethiopian coffee; it is an opportunity to invest, process, innovate, and create value in Ethiopia," he emphasized.

He highlighted opportunities across the coffee value chain, including commercial production, climate-smart agriculture, modern processing, roasting, instant coffee production, capsule manufacturing, and packaging.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner, Ethiopia seeks to transform its position as the birthplace of Arabica coffee into a stronger hub for coffee value addition and investment, creating opportunities for technology transfer, industrial development, employment, and access to new markets.

Yunnan Provincial Department of Commerce Deputy Director-General Li Yi noted that Ethiopia's unique geographical conditions have produced high-quality coffee with distinctive flavors, making it an important source of specialty coffee.

Yunnan's robust coffee-processing capacity and growing market create complementary opportunities with Ethiopia, she stated.

The Deputy Director-General added that Yunnan businesses have a genuine demand for high-quality green coffee beans and proposed a cooperation model that combines Ethiopian coffee with deep processing in Yunnan to target both Chinese and global markets.

Chinese Embassy Economic and Commercial Office Counselor Liu Xiaoguang remarked that China-Ethiopia friendly cooperation has continued to deepen, with growing opportunities to expand trade and market access for Ethiopian products.

According to him, Ethiopia's distinctive coffee varieties, combined with Yunnan's processing capacity, commercial networks, and consumer market, create strong potential for cooperation, particularly as demand for premium coffee continues to grow in China.

"Coffee-centered economic and trade cooperation between the two sides represents an excellent choice featuring complementary strengths and win-win results," Xiaoguang stated.

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The conference brought together government officials, coffee exporters, industry representatives, and Chinese business delegates to explore trade and investment opportunities across the coffee value chain.

Ethiopia, China's Yunnan Province Striving to Deepen Coffee Trade and Value Addition.