Ghana: Ai Will Enhance, Not Replace Surveyors - Ghis President

The President of the Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS), Mr Emmanuel K. Cobbold, has urged surveyors in the country to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world.

He said surveyors should not regard AI as a threat that would replace their services but rather as a tool to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in professional practice.

Mr Cobbold made the call at the 57th Founder's Day Anniversary Celebration of the GhIS in Accra on Friday.

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The event, held on the theme: 'Celebrating 57 Years of Professional Surveying Excellence, Service, Innovation and Integrity,' sought to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of past and present members while inspiring the younger generation of surveyors to uphold the values and standards of the profession.

It brought together members and former leaders of the institution.

Mr Cobbold mentioned that surveyors who failed to adapt to technological advancements risked being left behind as the profession continued to evolve.

He explained that although AI and other modern technologies could support measurements, data analysis and interpretation, professional surveying still required human intelligence, local knowledge, sound judgement and ethical responsibility.

"AI can never take over the work of the surveyor, but it enhances the work of the surveyor," he cited, adding that professionals who incorporated AI into their practice would become more efficient and effective.

Mr Cobbold said the institution was working to ensure that its members continually upgraded their skills to meet changing technological demands while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professional ethics.

He noted that surveyors had played significant roles in Ghana's national development, including providing geospatial data during the country's boundary dispute with Côte d'Ivoire and supporting the construction of the 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Cobbold also expressed optimism about the passage of the Survey Council Bill, saying it would provide a legal framework for regulating surveying practice and help curb unprofessional activities in the sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GhIS, Ms Sarah Esi Ziddah, highlighted that the anniversary celebration provided an opportunity for members and former leaders to come together and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to the institution.

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She said the occasion also offered an opportunity to honour past presidents and executives for their sacrifices and contributions to the growth and development of the GhIS.

Ms Ziddah also indicated that the GhIS had a large membership spread across different locations, with many members working independently, making such occasions important platforms for members to reconnect and strengthen their sense of belonging.

According to her, past presidents and executives had made enormous sacrifices to sustain the institution, with some using their personal resources at various times to support its activities.

She expressed appreciation to the former leaders for their dedication and commitment, saying their collective efforts had contributed significantly to the progress and development of the institution.

BY EUGENE KWAME AMPIAW

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