Ghana: GTA Extends Deadline for December in Gh Proposals

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has extended the deadline for the submission of proposals for the 2026 edition of December in GH to allow more concepts to be considered for inclusion in the celebration.

According to a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department of the GTA and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the new deadline is Monday, September 7, 2026.

December in GH, also known as Detty December, is a vibrant peak tourism and cultural season featuring music festivals, beach parties, art showcases and homecoming celebrations.

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The festival gained prominence alongside the 'Year of Return' initiative, which was launched by the government of former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2019.

This year's edition is scheduled to run from December 1, 2026, to January 3, 2027, and is expected to bring together event organisers, promoters, cultural innovators and experience creators to showcase and promote Ghana's rich cultural heritage.

"December in GH invites visitors and Ghanaians alike to experience the diversity and dynamism of Ghana," the statement said.

It added that, "As defining expression of the Black Star Experience, the season continues to evolve beyond a calendar of events into a nationwide cultural journey, showcasing the many rhythms, stories, flavours, and expressions that make Ghana unique."

The GTA said selected events would form part of the official December in GH 2026 programme and be integrated into the national campaign.

It stated that the selected events would also be amplified through the authority's local and international promotional platforms.

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BY TIMES REPORTER

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