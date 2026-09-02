Ghana: Ampem Darkoa Ladies to Face FC Dynamique

1 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will take on FC Dynamique in the semi-finals of the WAFU B Women's Champions League qualifiers tomorrow at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou tomorrow.

The Ghanaian champions topped Group B after coming from behind to beat Edo Queens of Nigeria 2-1 in their final group game on Sunday.

Ampem Darkoa are the only side in the competition to have won every group match, capping off a 100 per cent record with seven goals scored and just one conceded.

In contrast, their semi-final opponents, FC Dynamique, are still searching for their first win - and first goal of the tournament.

Ampem Darkoa began the competition with a 1-0 win over defending champions, ASEC Mimosas, thrashed AS GNN 4-0, before staging a comeback victory over Edo Queens to top the group with nine points.

Milot Abena Pokuaa, captain Nancy Amoh, Patricia Adjei, veteran Priscilla Okyere and Gloria Adomako, who scored the club's first goal in the tournament, have been some of their standout performers.

The Ghanaian champions will go into the semi-final clash as favourites, judging by the form of FC Dynamique who picked up only a single point in the group stage following a 3-0 loss to USFA and a goalless draw with Togolese side, ASKO, in Group A.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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