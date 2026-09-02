Ghana: Medeama Crowned 2026 Champion of Champions

Medeama SC have been crowned 2026 Champion of Champions after securing an impressive 2-0 victory over Nations FC at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

A goal in each half from defender Fatawu Sulemana and winger Emmanuel Annor handed the Ghana Premier League champions their first piece of silverware ahead of the start of the 2026/27 domestic football season.

Medeama made a confident start to the prestigious curtain-raiser and took the lead when Fatawu Sulemana converted from the penalty spot, giving the champions a deserved advantage.

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The Mauve and Yellow continued to demonstrate their quality after the break and sealed the victory through Emmanuel Annor, who produced a sublime finish against his former club.

The winger showed excellent composure to beat the goalkeeper with a delightful lob and double Medeama's advantage.

The result ensured Medeama began the new campaign on a winning note, adding the 2026 Champion of Champions trophy to their achievements and providing a significant boost ahead of what promises to be a demanding season.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League is scheduled to officially begin this weekend, ushering in another exciting season of top-flight domestic football.

However, Medeama SC would have their attention firmly fixed on continental competition before beginning their domestic campaign.

The Ghanaian champions are set to host DR Congo giants, TP Mazembe, in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie on Sunday.

Nations FC will also embark on a continental assignment, travelling to Bamako, Mali, to face FC Diarra at the Stade Mamadou Konaté on Saturday, in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Champion of Champions traditionally brings together the winners of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, serving as the symbolic curtain-raiser to the new domestic football season. -Ghanafa.org