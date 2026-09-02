Ghana: Macabes Bc Win Ghana Koshien Baseball Championship

Macabes Baseball Club from the Eastern Region was last Sunday crowned champions of the third annual Ghana Koshien U-15 Baseball Championship played at the Koshien Field at the Labone Senior High School in Accra.

They defeated defending champions and Greater Accra representatives, Marine Stars, from Dodowa 9-1 in the final game of the two-day event put together by the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation (GBSF) with support from its partners, the Japan-Africa Baseball & Softball Foundation (J-ABS) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It was organised as part of the Japan-Africa Baseball & Softball Foundation (J-ABS) Africa 55 Koshien Project, which aims to establish national baseball tournaments across Africa.

The tournament involved five teams including Tema All Stars, Volta Lakers from the Volta Region and Ancient Giants from the Central Region.

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Isaac Mensah of Macabes Baseball Club took home the Most Valuable Player award in the male category while Jacqueline Amponsah of Tema All Stars won the female version, with Coach Kofi Frimpong of Volta Lakers walking away with the best coach award.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hiroshi Yoshimoto, who was the special Guest of Honour, congratulated the winners for their stellar performance, which saw them dethrone the defending champions.

He pledged his outfit's continuous support for the GBSF and the growth of the game in the coming year, adding that there has been a vast improvement in terms of play since the last edition.

Vice President of the GBSF, Mr Edmund Kwesi Ackom, while acknowledging the winners for their display, praised the general output of the teams at this year's tournament and urged them to further raise the bar come the next edition.

He applauded the regional coordinators for the incredible work done over the last year to promote and develop the sport across the country.

In an exhibition game between a selected Ghanaian side and the Japanese volunteers ended 6-3 in favour of the visitors