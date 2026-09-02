Nigeria: Govt Begins Nationwide Distribution of Ambulances to Strengthen Emergency Care

Daju Kachollom, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this on Monday at the flag-off ceremony held at the National Trauma Centre, Riyom, Plateau State.

The federal government has begun the nationwide distribution of Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and tricycle ambulances to strengthen emergency medical response and improve access to timely healthcare, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at the National Trauma Centre, Riyom, Plateau State on Monday, Daju Kachollom, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, said the intervention was designed to address last-mile challenges in emergency transportation, particularly in hard-to-reach communities where delays in accessing healthcare could determine whether lives are saved.

According to her, the ambulances would support emergency response for maternal and newborn complications, childhood illnesses, road crashes and other trauma cases.

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"Minutes matter in emergency care. The difference between timely transportation and delay can quite literally be the difference between life and death," she said.

The intervention is being implemented under the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS), which provides a framework for coordinated emergency medical services across the country.

In Plateau State, Ms Kachollom said existing emergency-care interventions include the State Ambulance System, the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) emergency-care pathway and the Rural Emergency Service and Maternal Transport (RESMAT) initiative, which has been strengthened through the SAVEMAMA Digital RESMAT platform.

Riyom General Hospital becomes JUTH outpost

At the ceremony, Ms Kachollom also announced the approval of Riyom General Hospital as an outpost of JUTH.

She said the approval by Muhammad Pate, coordinating minister of health and social welfare, followed the cooperation of the Plateau State government.

The development is expected to strengthen access to specialised healthcare services in Riyom and surrounding communities while improving the referral pathway between primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities.

Ms Kachollom commended the Plateau State government for its partnership and commitment to healthcare delivery.

She said the Federal Ministry of Health would ensure that the ambulances were properly deployed, maintained, staffed and monitored.

The ministry, she added, would also prioritise accountability in the management of the vehicles.

Ms Kachollom urged Plateau State and other beneficiary states to take ownership of the assets and deploy them according to areas of greatest need.

She said the federal government expected states to complement the intervention through budgetary commitments and other funding arrangements to sustain emergency medical services.

According to Ms Kachollom, the success of the programme would ultimately be measured by lives saved and reductions in preventable deaths and disabilities, rather than the number of ambulances distributed.

Over 2,000 patients transported

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Pokop Bupwatda, said the emergency transport initiative had facilitated the transportation of about 1,115 patients in Jos East Local Government Area and more than 900 patients in Riyom.

Mr Bupwatda said only one maternal death had been recorded in Jos East in the last six months, while no maternal mortality had been recorded in Riyom during the period.

He described the intervention as significant to efforts to reduce maternal mortality in Plateau State and Nigeria.

He said available statistics showed that Plateau State's maternal mortality rate had declined from about 905 deaths per 100,000 live births to approximately 500 per 100,000.

He expressed optimism that the figure could eventually be reduced to about 100 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Mr Bupwatda also commended health workers and the Federal Ministry of Health for providing an additional 10 new tricycle ambulances to Plateau State.

Plateau promises proper use of ambulances

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, represented by his deputy, Josephine Piyo, described the intervention as a strategic investment in emergency healthcare.

Mr Mutfwang said the ambulances would help address transportation challenges created by difficult terrain and poor accessibility in underserved communities.

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The governor said the vehicles would improve timely transportation of patients, facilitate referrals between healthcare facilities and strengthen the emergency response chain.

He noted that the intervention aligns with Plateau State's healthcare priorities, including its earlier procurement of five tricycle ambulances under the Maternal and Newborn Mortality Innovative Initiative in Jos East.

Mr Mutfwang assured the federal government that the ambulances would be properly deployed, responsibly utilised and adequately maintained.

He also reaffirmed the state's commitment to a coordinated healthcare system that links prevention, emergency response, transportation, referral, treatment and continuity of care.

Also speaking, the chairman of Riyom LGA, Bature Shuwa, welcomed the establishment of the JUTH outpost in the area.

Mr Shuwa said the facility would improve access to healthcare for residents of Riyom and surrounding communities and attract patients seeking specialised medical services.

He commended the federal government, Plateau State government and other stakeholders involved in the establishment of the outpost.