Nigeria: NFF Exposes Fake FIFA Letter As Nigeria Delegation Meets Football Body

The document, dated 1 September, and purportedly signed by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström, claimed FIFA had raised concerns over the resignation of former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and threatened possible sanctions,

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed as fake a purported letter from world football governing body FIFA warning Nigeria against government interference in the federation's affairs.

The document, dated 1 September, and purportedly signed by FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström, claimed FIFA had raised concerns over the resignation of former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and threatened possible sanctions, including Nigeria's suspension from FIFA and CAF competitions.

The NFF, however, said the letter was entirely fabricated.

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"The NFF has debunked news of a 'letter' circulating in sections of the media as being from world-football governing body, FIFA. It is totally fake," the federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the NFF, FIFA has already accepted the resignations of Mr Gusau, former General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation's Executive Committee.

"FIFA has already accepted the resignations of former principal officers and Members of the NFF Exco," the federation said.

It added that discussions between the National Sports Commission (NSC), the interim NFF administration, CAF and FIFA were already underway over the proposed restructuring of Nigerian football.

"Mutual engagement between the NSC, NFF administration, CAF is ongoing with FIFA on the comprehensive reforms of Nigerian football, including agreeing a road map going forward in accordance to the relevant rules books and statutes," the NFF said.

Nigerian delegation meets FIFA

The clarification came as a Nigerian delegation led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko met FIFA officials in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Nigerian football.

The delegation included NSC Director-General Bukola Olopade, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick and NFF Interim General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme.

The meeting is part of the engagement with FIFA and CAF over the comprehensive reform process announced by the Nigerian government following the leadership crisis at the NFF.

Reports confirmed that the delegation travelled to FIFA headquarters in Zurich amid the restructuring of the NFF following the mass resignations.

The meeting also provides a direct context for the NFF's rejection of the purported letter. Rather than threatening Nigeria with suspension, the federation says FIFA is engaged with Nigerian authorities on the roadmap for reform.

What the fake letter claimed

The document circulating online alleged that FIFA was concerned about reports that Mr Gusau had resigned following a directive from the Presidency.

It cited Articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes and purported to demand that Nigeria provide clarification within seven days on whether Mr Gusau's resignation was voluntary.

It further claimed that failure to provide satisfactory clarification could lead the FIFA Council to consider suspending the NFF from FIFA and CAF competitions and appointing a Normalisation Committee.

The NFF's statement effectively rejects those claims.

Mr Gusau resigned on 27 August after three years and 11 months in office, just 34 days before the scheduled end of his four-year tenure.

Reforms triggered leadership changes

Following the resignations, the NFF suspended preparations for its 27 September elective congress in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Emmanuel Ikpeme, formerly Deputy General Secretary, was appointed interim General Secretary, while Ademola Olajire became interim Deputy General Secretary.

The federation also removed the existing leadership structures of the Nigeria Premier Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and Nationwide League One, directing their administration to be handed over to Chief Operating Officers who are NFF staff.

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Ayo Abdulrahaman was subsequently appointed NPFL Chief Operating Officer as part of the interim restructuring.

The changes followed President Bola Tinubu's 27 August directive for a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football.

"The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football," Mr Tinubu said.

The President also directed the NSC to work with the NFF Secretariat and relevant football stakeholders, with appropriate engagement with FIFA and CAF.

"Football, Nigeria's most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system," Mr Tinubu said.

The latest engagement in Zurich is therefore expected to help determine the roadmap for the reforms and the eventual return to a substantive elected leadership of the NFF.