Nigeria: Abia-MTN Partnership - 77% of New Telecoms Sites Now Operational - Official

Speaking on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, the Abia commissioner for information said residents had reported improved network coverage in previously underserved areas.

The Abia State Government's partnership with MTN Nigeria has achieved 77 per cent voice and data coverage across the state through newly deployed telecommunications sites, the Abia Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, said.

Speaking on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia, Mr Kanu said residents had reported improved network coverage in previously underserved areas.

He, however, decried the vandalisation of telecommunications sites and fibre infrastructure, particularly in Aba.

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He appealed to communities to take ownership of the communication infrastructure being installed to improve telecommunications services statewide.

The commissioner said that MTN was working to restore the almost 100 per cent coverage previously achieved before the vandalisation of some newly deployed sites.

Sexual and gender-based violence

On sexual and gender-based violence, Mr Kanu said the Abia Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) had recorded eight cases involving survivors aged between four and 25 years.

He said the cases involved abuse by neighbours, landlords, family members and, in one instance, a labourer.

According to him, some of the incidents involved repeated assaults on young children by the same perpetrator.

Mr Kanu said the centre provided medical, psychosocial and legal support to the survivors, while collaborating with law enforcement agencies to pursue justice for victims.

He said that the development underscored the need for sustained efforts to protect vulnerable persons and combat sexual and gender-based violence in the state.

The commissioner also said that the 2026 Abia Women's August Meeting had set a new standard for grassroots development and strategic empowerment of women.

He said the meeting, held across the 17 local government areas, focused on economic empowerment, skills development, social protection and support for vulnerable women.

Mr Kanu said the initiative aligned with the state government's women empowerment agenda, with particular attention to widows and vulnerable women.

He said the programme also promoted entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods among women across the state.

Education

On education, Mr Kanu said the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education would conduct a mandatory five-day orientation programme for newly recruited teachers from 7 September to 12 September.

He said the training would take place at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic in Aba and at Federal Government Girls College in Umuahia.

According to him, each participant will be required to select a preferred training venue through the ministry's portal.

He said the programme would expose the teachers to their responsibilities as public and civil servants, as well as the vision and strategic direction of education in the state.

Mr Kanu also said the training would introduce participants to interactive, learner-centred teaching methods and digital literacy.

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He added that participants would be exposed to data-driven education tools, STEM teaching methods and vocational alignment in STEM education.

Victims of xenophobia in South Africa

On Abia indigenes affected by xenophobia in South Africa, Mr Kanu said the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection was coordinating their protection, voluntary repatriation and reintegration.

He said the ministry was processing an additional batch of returnees while maintaining contact with leaders of the Abia community in South Africa.

According to him, the state government is also working to identify and verify other stranded Abia citizens in South Africa.

Mr Kanu assured that the Abia State Government would continue to assist affected citizens and facilitate their return to Nigeria and Abia.