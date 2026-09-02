Somalia Opens National Security Conference to Strengthen Coordination

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia on Tuesday opened a National Internal Security Conference in Mogadishu, bringing together senior government officials and security stakeholders to discuss efforts to strengthen internal security and build sustainable national security institutions.

The two-day conference is attended by representatives of Somalia's federal government, security agencies, federal member states and other stakeholders involved in the country's security affairs.

Participants are discussing Somalia's current security situation, including existing challenges and ways to improve coordination and cooperation among security institutions and between the federal government and regional administrations.

The conference is also expected to contribute to efforts to strengthen security institutions and develop a more coordinated and sustainable national security framework.

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Somalia has been working to strengthen its security institutions and increase the capacity of its national forces as it gradually assumes greater responsibility for security following years of reliance on international and regional forces.

The discussions in Mogadishu come as Somalia continues to confront security threats from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group that remains capable of carrying out attacks despite sustained military operations against it.

The conference is expected to provide a platform for government and security officials to assess current policies, identify gaps and develop strategies aimed at improving the country's overall internal security architecture.