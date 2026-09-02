Somalia Defence Minister Calls for Somali-Led Security System At Mogadishu Conference

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi on Tuesday called for a Somali-led security system that is efficiently managed, accountable and sustainable within the country's economic capacity.

Fiqi made the remarks while addressing Somalia's National Internal Security Conference in Mogadishu, a two-day event organised by the Ministry of Internal Security.

He said Somalia needed a security framework capable of protecting civilians and the country while reflecting its financial realities and ensuring effective oversight and accountability.

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The minister highlighted the need to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, improve cooperation among security institutions and reinforce relations between the federal government and federal member states.

He also called for reliable and sustainable funding, saying security decisions must be translated into measurable and tangible results.

"Security institutions have different responsibilities, but they all serve one national goal: securing Somalia and protecting its people," Fiqi said.

The minister praised members of Somalia's armed forces fighting militant groups and piracy, commending their sacrifices in defending the country and protecting civilians.

He also welcomed continued support from the international community, saying such assistance remained important to strengthening Somalia's security sector.

Fiqi said the conference was an important opportunity to develop a security strategy based on Somalia's realities and capable of addressing the country's security needs and international expectations.

The conference brings together government officials and security stakeholders to discuss Somalia's internal security priorities, institutional coordination and efforts to strengthen national security structures.

Somalia continues to face security challenges from Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has carried out attacks across the country, while the government works to gradually strengthen national forces and assume greater responsibility for security.