Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Calls for Global Cooperation At Belgrade Summit

Belgrade, Serbia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Tuesday called for greater international cooperation to address conflicts, terrorism, geopolitical tensions and climate change, as he addressed a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Serbia.

Mohamud told delegates gathered in Belgrade that the growing security, political and economic challenges facing the world required a collective international response.

"Today's challenges, including conflicts, terrorism, geopolitical tensions and climate change, require cooperation and collective efforts at the global level," he said, according to a statement from the Somali presidency.

The Somali leader also outlined his country's efforts to promote stability, reconstruction and economic development after decades of conflict and political instability.

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Mohamud thanked Somalia's international partners for their continued support, saying cooperation with the international community remained important to the country's recovery and development.

Somalia has spent years rebuilding state institutions while battling the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab, which continues to carry out attacks despite government and allied military operations.

The president reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement, particularly respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, justice and equality.

He also stressed the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and dialogue.

Mohamud's comments come as Somalia seeks to strengthen its role in regional and international affairs while navigating domestic political tensions and persistent security challenges.

The summit in Belgrade brought together leaders and representatives from countries associated with the Non-Aligned Movement to discuss global political, security and economic challenges and ways of strengthening cooperation.

The Non-Aligned Movement, founded during the Cold War, was established as a forum for countries that sought to avoid formal alignment with either of the major geopolitical blocs. Its members have continued to advocate for sovereignty, multilateralism and peaceful cooperation.

Mohamud said Somalia remained committed to working with international partners to advance peace, stability and development, both within the country and beyond its borders.