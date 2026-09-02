South Africa: SAPS Honours Fallen Police Officers

As part of the build-up to SAPS Commemoration Day, which will be held at the Union Buildings on Sunday, the SAPS will be honouring 12 police officers, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the people of South Africa.

On Monday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) remembered and paid tribute to fallen hero, the late Sergeant Sello Raymond Sema, who was stationed at Norkem Park Police Station, when he tragically lost his life in the line of duty on 29 October 2025.

Every year, on the 1st of September, the nation pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service and protection of its citizens.

Their names of the fallen police officers have been engraved on the SAPS memorial wall at the Union Buildings as a symbol of gratitude for the sacrifices made in serving and protecting the nation.