Sudan, Libya Discuss Status of Sudanese Workers and Voluntary Return

Tripoli, September 1, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Mo'tasem Ahmed Saleh, held talks today in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, with Libya's Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Engineer Ali Al-Abed Al-Rida, on ways to strengthen cooperation between Sudan and Libya in the fields of labour, employment and vocational training.

The discussions also focused on regularizing the status of Sudanese workers in Libya, as well as arrangements for the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals wishing to return home.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to designate direct contact points between the two ministries and establish electronic links to exchange information on labour market needs and employment opportunities. They also agreed to create a comprehensive database of Sudanese nationals in Libya, including their specializations, professions and work experience.

The initiative is intended to help connect qualified Sudanese workers with the needs of the Libyan labour market through official and organized channels.

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The two sides also agreed to establish partnerships between a number of vocational training centres, recognize professional experience and certificates, and develop training programmes tailored to occupations required by the Libyan labour market.

Regarding the regularization of the status of Sudanese nationals, the two sides agreed to refer detailed arrangements to a joint technical committee to be established under a memorandum of cooperation between the two ministries. The memorandum is scheduled to be signed during the Arab Labour Organization meetings later this month.

The committee will also benefit from the planned launch of the Wafid system, which is expected to connect Sudanese nationals with employment opportunities, facilitate the issuance of work cards and assist in regularizing their legal status.

Within the framework of the work of the National High Committee for Voluntary Return and Reintegration, the two sides further agreed to establish a Sudanese-Libyan committee to coordinate technical and logistical arrangements for voluntary return.

The committee will address obstacles and procedures, assist with registration and awareness efforts, examine the most appropriate means of transportation, including maritime transport, and coordinate with the relevant authorities.

Libya's Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation affirmed his country's readiness to facilitate and contribute to the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals and to provide the necessary technical and logistical support.

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The Sudanese minister's visit to Libya will continue with meetings with the Ministries of Social Affairs and Interior, as well as with the Sudanese Embassy and members of the Sudanese community.

The meetings aim to reach comprehensive arrangements that ensure a legal status and organized employment opportunities for Sudanese nationals wishing to remain and work in Libya, while facilitating a safe and dignified voluntary return home for those who wish to return to Sudan.