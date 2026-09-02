Nigerian Man Jailed 8 Years for Robbing Elderly, Disabled Patients in UK - Faces Deportation

A Nigerian former care worker, Ediongseyene Essien has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a series of burglary and robbery offences targeting elderly and vulnerable people in Liverpool, UK including some people he had previously cared for.

Merseyside Police said Essien appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, August 28, where he was sentenced to three years for burglary and five years for robbery, to be served consecutively.

As a Nigerian national, Essien will serve 30 per cent of his sentence before being deported, according to the police. A restraining order has also been imposed in relation to his six victims.

Essien worked as a carer until March 9, when his employers suspended him following allegations of theft.

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According to Merseyside Police, he committed four separate burglaries in the L6 area the following day, targeting elderly and vulnerable people he had previously cared for.

In the first incident, police said Essien stole a bank card from a vulnerable blind man and used it to make several transactions in the area.

He later gained access to another property and entered the bedroom of an elderly resident, although police said nothing was believed to have been stolen.

That evening, Essien committed two further offences. At about 7.30pm, he entered the home of a severely disabled person, although nothing was believed to have been taken.

At around 9pm, he smashed the rear patio door of an elderly couple's home. The couple watched as Essien entered their living room and stole a wallet containing cash.

Essien was arrested on March 16 in connection with the offences and was conditionally released on bail while police continued their investigations.

However, on May 15, he committed two further robbery offences.

Merseyside Police said that at about 2.20pm, Essien went to the home of a vulnerable man with several health conditions, forced his way inside and took cash from the living room.

At about 5pm the same day, he approached a vulnerable woman carrying a walking stick in the Fairfield area and forcibly grabbed her handbag, stealing cash and bank cards.

Essien was arrested two days later, on May 17, and charged with both robbery offences before being remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Kevin O'Rourke of Merseyside Police described Essien's actions as "reprehensible", particularly because some of his victims had previously been under his care.

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"Essien committed a series of reprehensible burglary and robbery offences against people he had previously cared for, and other vulnerable victims," O'Rourke said.

"It is frankly beyond comprehension for someone with this job to go on and target those same people, and then push and grab other elderly and unwell victims in his desperation for money."

The detective inspector said the victims had suffered considerable distress as a result of the offences and thanked them for their cooperation during the investigation.

"Essien has today been given a significant prison sentence, which we hope brings a measure of comfort to those he harmed," he added.

O'Rourke also highlighted the importance of CCTV and doorbell cameras in helping police investigate offences and identify suspects.

He encouraged members of the public who capture criminal activity or suspicious behaviour on such devices to report it to the police.

The eight-year sentence comprises three years for burglary and five years for robbery, with the terms to be served consecutively. Essien will serve 30 per cent of the sentence before deportation, while the restraining order will remain in place to protect his six victims.

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