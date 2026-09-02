Nigeria: Diphtheria Claims 23 Lives in Plateau, 143 Suspected Cases Recorded

1 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Golok Nanmwa

JOS - No fewer than 23 persons have died following a suspected outbreak of diphtheria in Plateau State, with health authorities recording 143 suspected cases in the last two weeks.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, disclosed this in a telephone interview with Channels Television in Jos, saying the state government had intensified efforts to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Baamlong said nine patients were currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, and the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

According to him, the patients are being managed in isolation as the state government steps up surveillance, public enlightenment and other containment measures across affected communities.

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He identified the shortage of diphtheria antitoxin and the late presentation of patients at health facilities as major challenges confronting efforts to tackle the outbreak.

"The biggest challenge is getting antitoxin, and most of them are presenting late," the commissioner said.

Baamlong explained that diphtheria could spread through close contact, coughing and sneezing, stressing the need for residents to take preventive measures and promptly seek medical attention when symptoms are noticed.

He further disclosed that the state was facing challenges in confirming suspected cases due to the unavailability of specialised containers required for collecting and transporting samples to laboratories for diagnosis.

"We are having challenges with the diagnosis because the sample is supposed to be collected in a special container so that we can send it for confirmation, but we do not have such containers," he said.

The commissioner, however, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, had been notified of the development and that the state was expecting support, particularly the supply of diphtheria antitoxin and specialised sample collection containers.

"The NCDC is aware and we are hoping that they will assist us with the antitoxin and the special containers," he added.

Baamlong said the state government had activated awareness campaigns across communities, working through traditional rulers and other stakeholders to educate residents on the symptoms, transmission and prevention of the disease.

"We have so far activated awareness campaigns to communities through traditional rulers and other stakeholders to curtail the spread," he said.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads mainly through respiratory droplets, coughing, sneezing and close contact with an infected person.

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