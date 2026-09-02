Nigeria: Obi Meets Canadian High Commissioner to Strengthen Ties Ahead of Elections

ABUJA- AHEAD of January 16 presidential election, the Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC ahead of the election, Peter Obi has disclosed that he held talks with Canada's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Pasquale Salvaggio, as part of moves to deepen bilateral relations and strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions.

In a post on his X account, the former Anambra State governor who explained that the meeting was held at the invitation of the Canadian High Commission and centred on Nigeria's forthcoming elections, as well as Canada's continuing support for the country's democratic processes, said that discussions also touched on trade and investment, economic development, education, and the need for affirmative measures to increase women's participation and representation in politics.

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP who reiterated that his conviction that a well-governed, peaceful, stable and prosperous Nigeria was firmly in Canada's strategic interest. Geographic Reference, said, "A Nigeria that works for its people will not only unlock the enormous potential of our nation but also create greater opportunities for deeper partnership between Nigeria, Canada, and the wider African continent."

He stressed the urgent need to strengthen democratic institutions, deepen citizen participation, and build a political system in which every Nigerian, regardless of gender, background or circumstance, has a meaningful opportunity to contribute to governance.

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The NDC candidate said that he looked forward to continued engagement with Canada's diplomatic and business community as both sides pursue partnerships that could contribute to a more prosperous, secure and inclusive Nigeria. Economics.