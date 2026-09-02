East Africa: Uganda Warns Climate Finance Must Deliver Results

Uganda has challenged African countries to move beyond establishing climate finance institutions and strategies and instead ensure that climate funds translate into actual investments and measurable results.

Minister of State for Microfinance Shartsi Kutesa Musherure said climate finance efforts should not be judged by the number of institutions or frameworks created to manage funds, but by their ability to influence investment decisions and deliver projects on the ground.

Musherure made the remarks on Tuesday while opening the third Annual Africa Climate Finance Conference at Kampala Marriott Hotel under the theme, "From Commitments to Capital: Operationalising Africa's Climate Finance Architecture."

"We should not confuse architecture with outcomes," Mususherure said.

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She said climate finance strategies would only be meaningful if they influenced financing decisions, while climate taxonomies should lead to changes in investment choices.

"A pipeline is useful only if projects reach financial close. A tracking system is useful only if it enhances accountability. And an institution is useful only if it delivers," she said.

Musherure said climate finance is central to Uganda's economic transformation agenda but warned that the country must now concentrate on implementing the systems it has established instead of creating additional institutions.

Over the past three years, government has established a climate finance framework under the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, including a dedicated Climate Finance Unit.

Musherure said government is now shifting from institution-building to implementing policies that integrate climate considerations into national planning, budgeting and public investment management.

The conference also focused on strengthening accountability and transparency in climate finance, particularly systems for tracking funds from mobilisation through expenditure to the eventual outcomes of investments.

A session on "Climate Finance Accountability, Tracking, Transparency and Fiscal Policy for Climate Action" examined ways Uganda and other African countries can improve monitoring of climate finance and ensure resources are used for their intended purposes.

The three-day conference brought together government officials, legislators, development partners, private-sector investors, academics, civil society organisations and youth groups to discuss ways of converting climate finance commitments into tangible investments.

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The conference outcomes are expected to inform Uganda's efforts to operationalise its climate finance architecture while improving the delivery, transparency and accountability of climate-related investments.