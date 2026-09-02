Uganda: Uwa Apologises to Kitgum Communities, Promises Faster Compensation

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has apologised to communities in Chua East County, Kitgum District, over persistent elephant attacks, destruction of crops and delays in compensation.

The apology was made during a fact-finding visit by Parliament's Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industry, led by its chairperson, Boniface Okot, following concerns raised by Chua East MP John Calvin Okoya.

Residents told the committee that about 4,300 people whose crops and property were assessed are still waiting for compensation.

The human cost has also been high.

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A two-year-old girl was injured by an elephant in July, while Rose Natyanaga, a mother of six, was killed by an elephant on July 30.

Residents of Tikao also raised a separate dispute over the boundary of the Karenga Community Conservation Area, saying part of their land was included in the conservation area in 2003 without consultation with Kitgum District.

They say the dispute has affected compensation because some residents are treated as encroachers.

UWA Commissioner David Musingo apologised to the affected communities and promised that verified compensation claims involving people injured by wildlife would be processed within two weeks.

He said more than 1,000 crop-damage files are also being processed at UWA headquarters in Entebbe.

The authority says the government's compensation budget has increased from two billion to more than three billion shillings, while proposals are before the minister to increase compensation for wildlife-related deaths from 20 to 30 million shillings and burial facilitation from two to five million shillings.

The government has also been pursuing electric fencing as a long-term measure.

President Museveni directed the tourism ministry in 2024 to install an electric fence around Kidepo Valley National Park after repeated complaints from Kitgum leaders.

UWA says 27 kilometres of fencing have already been completed in Karenga, with plans to extend the intervention across the wider Kidepo landscape.

The Parliamentary Committee says it will present its findings and recommendations to Parliament.

For the communities of Chua East, however, the message is clear: conservation must also protect the lives, food and livelihoods of the people living alongside wildlife.