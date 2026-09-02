Namibia: Learning Should Continue Beyond Classroom - Sinalumbu

1 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Katima Mulilo — Judea Lyaboloma constituency councillor Vincent Sinalumbu has called on residents to embrace lifelong learning, saying education should not end when a person leaves the classroom.

Speaking at the launch of Lifelong Learning Month in the Zambezi region yesterday, Sinalumbu said continuous learning is essential for people to adapt to a rapidly changing world and improve their livelihoods.

He said lifelong learning provides people with the knowledge and skills needed to participate meaningfully in their communities, access economic opportunities and respond to new challenges.

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"Learning does not end when you leave the classroom. It continues throughout our lives, at home, in the workplace and in our communities," Sinalumbu said.

He encouraged adults who did not have an opportunity to complete their education to make use of adult education and other lifelong learning programmes available in the region.

Sinalumbu said literacy should also be understood beyond the ability to read and write, particularly as technology increasingly becomes part of everyday life.

"Today, literacy also means being able to access information online, communicate digitally and protect oneself from misinformation," he said.

He further urged parents, teachers, community leaders and traditional authorities to encourage children and adults to develop a culture of reading, saying reading strengthens knowledge, creativity and critical thinking.

Sinalumbu said the region's Lifelong Learning Month, which runs throughout September, provides an opportunity to celebrate adult learners while promoting literacy, skills development, culture and reading.

It includes Adult Learners Week from 1 to 8 September, Namibia Heritage Week from 14 to 18 September and National Readathon Week from 21 to 25 September, with Zambezi selected to host the national Readathon activities.

 

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