Namibia: Green Expands Erasmus' Role to Lead Oil, Gas ICT Strategy

Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) has expanded the role of ICT industry veteran Ilana Erasmus to spearhead the company's strategic expansion into Namibia's emerging oil and gas sector.

The recent Namibia Oil and Gas Conference highlighted the need for Namibian companies to develop strategies for partnering with international organisations entering the market to support oil and gas exploration off Namibia's coast.

As international oil companies (IOCs) and their Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers prepare for imminent Final Investment Decisions (FID) in the Orange Basin, Erasmus will lead Green Enterprise Solutions' efforts to deliver turnkey, "plug-and-play" ICT infrastructure tailored for arriving energy players.

With over two decades of experience in the ICT sector, including as Sales Manager at Green since 2015, Erasmus brings deep technical acumen and analytical problem-solving to meet the complex operational demands of global energy companies. Under her leadership, Green aims to serve as the primary local operational bridge, helping international operators connect local operations to overseas headquarters.

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"Modern oil and gas operations are entirely intertwined with technology, from seismic data analytics to Industrial Control Systems. When global enterprises land on Namibian soil, they cannot afford months of delay building digital ecosystems from scratch," said Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green. "Ilana's extensive background makes her the ideal leader to ensure our clients receive secure, scalable, and fully compliant digital foundations from day one."

As a 100% Namibian, locally owned firm founded in 2010, Green provides international operators with a fully compliant local content partner.

"I am excited to take on this role at such a transformative moment for Namibia," said Erasmus. "By delivering world-class, localised digital infrastructure to incoming operators, we not only ensure seamless continuity for our partners but also build sustainable digital capacity within Namibia."