Namibia: Mun Demands Bigger Worker Stake, Lasting Ownership

The Mineworkers' Union of Namibia (MUN) has intensified calls for workers to have a greater stake in the country's mining industry, arguing that Namibia's mineral wealth must translate into lasting ownership, jobs and generational wealth for citizens.

The call emerged from the union's recent Southern Regional Roundtable Discussion in Oranjemund, the second in a series of four engagements as MUN marks its 40th anniversary.Held under the theme "From the Shaft to the Chamber: Workers' Voices, National Choices," the gathering on Saturday, 29 August 2026 convened MUN leaders and members to engage directly with policymakers, including Mines and Energy Minister Modestus Amutse and Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation Minister Wise Immanuel.

The initiative, powered by the Namibia Miners Investment Trust (NAMIT) and NAM-MIC Holdings, comes at a critical juncture for Namibia's mining industry, with communities in the south still grappling with mine closures while government pushes for greater local participation and beneficiation.

Delivering Amutse's keynote address on his behalf, Member of Parliament Justina Jonas highlighted the economic dependence of communities such as Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah on mining.

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"Here in Oranjemund, Namdeb's diamond operation continues to provide employment for more than 700 people and remains the economic anchor of this town," Jonas said. She warned that the collapse of major mining operations can have consequences far beyond the workers directly employed by a mine. "Without diamond mining, Oranjemund might have already turned into another ghost town," she said.

The warning was underscored by the continuing fallout from the 2024 closure of Scorpion Zinc in Rosh Pinah, which resulted in about 500 job losses.

Jonas said the government, together with stakeholders including organised labour, was working towards a responsible solution to restart the Scorpion Zinc mine and refinery.

"At this juncture, closure is not an option," she said, stressing that the priority should be protecting jobs, restoring competitiveness and keeping mining communities economically viable.

These comments carried particular weight in a region where unemployment remains a major concern. Jonas put unemployment in the Kharas region at about 38%, underscoring the vulnerability of communities whose economies depend heavily on mining activity.

"When a mine struggles, entire communities feel the consequences. When a mine sneezes, the whole town catches a cold," she said.

Despite the challenges, Jonas pointed to emerging opportunities in uranium, copper, gold and critical minerals as potential sources of future investment and employment. However, Labour Minister Fillemon Wise Immanuel argued that attracting investment alone will not be enough. He framed the debate around resource nationalism, insisting that Namibia needs to capture substantially more value from its mineral resources.

"This is about resource nationalism, the principle that we must derive more value from our natural resources, rather than merely extracting them and shipping them out without any value addition," said Immanuel. For workers, he added, beneficiation must be accompanied by empowerment and meaningful participation.

"Every decision we make as policymakers must have workers at the centre of it," Immanuel said, arguing that mining should contribute to generational wealth creation rather than simply providing employment.

He stressed that ownership, acquisition and governance should form part of the mining equation, warning that investment should not exist merely "on paper".

The MUN also used the roundtable to push for a stronger institutional role in decisions that shape the mining industry.

MUN General Secretary George Ampweya called for the union to be included in key tripartite structures, including immigration selection boards and high-level discussions between prospective investors and the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy before mining licences are issued. According to Ampweya, such participation would ensure that workers' rights and labour standards are incorporated into investment and licensing conditions from the outset.

He further argued that violations should carry tangible consequences, including potential implications for the continued holding of mining licences. The union's concerns extend beyond wages and employment to the long-term welfare of mineworkers.MUN acting president, Poco-Key Mberiuana, said the organisation was increasingly focused on members' wellbeing beyond their working years.

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He identified medical aid, pension provision and funeral cover for former members and their grandchildren as areas requiring greater attention.

"My role as a leader is to direct where we take this organisation, more especially, the wellbeing of our members, now and forever," Mberiuana said.

Meanwhile, MUN southern region chairperson, Mayamelo Kalumbu, urged government to prioritise the reopening of closed mining operations, saying mine closures were aggravating unemployment.

The Oranjemund roundtable also highlighted a fundamental tension facing Namibia's mining industry, namely that the country needs investment to unlock its mineral wealth, but workers and communities increasingly want assurance that they will share meaningfully in the value created. As MUN enters its fifth decade, the union is positioning itself not merely as a bargaining representative for mineworkers, but as a stakeholder in the broader economic choices governing Namibia's mineral wealth.