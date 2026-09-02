Namibia: Windhoek Electricity Tariffs Go Up 3.6%

Windhoek residents will pay more for electricity from Wednesday after the City of Windhoek on Tuesday announced an electricity tariffs hike by an average of 3.6% for the 2026/27 financial year.

This means, for N$100, customers will receive approximately 37.6 units of electricity under the newly approved tariff.

Last August the city increased electricity tariffs by an average of 4% for the 2025/2026 financial year, which became effective on 1 August.

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The adjustment, which takes effect on 1 September, was approved by the Electricity Control Board (ECB) in accordance with the Electricity Act of 2007.

City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya says the increase was necessary to ensure the continued provision of a secure, reliable and high-quality electricity supply across the capital.

She says the adjustment would also allow the city to maintain and improve its electricity infrastructure, meet growing demand and ensure the long-term sustainability of the service.

"While the city remains committed to keeping electricity as affordable as possible, periodic tariff adjustments are essential to maintain and improve infrastructure, meet growing demand and ensure long-term sustainability," Amutenya said in a statement.

The city says electricity remains an essential service that supports Windhoek's social and economic development.

Amutenya says the adjustment would enable the city to continue delivering electricity services efficiently while working towards its vision of becoming a sustainable and caring city by 2027.

The increase comes into effect as households and businesses continue to face rising living and operating costs.