Uganda: Museveni to Name Uganda's Crude Oil Today At Kingfisher

Uganda will today unveil the name of its crude oil, giving the grade a commercial identity ahead of its planned entry into the global market, at a ceremony at the Kingfisher production facility on the shores of Lake Albert.

President Yoweri Museveni will do the honours during a visit to inspect progress in Uganda's oil and gas journey. Kingfisher, on the Buhuka flat in Kikuube District, is where CNOOC Uganda Limited operates one of the country's two upstream developments.

Energy Minister Monica Musenero toured the field on Tuesday ahead of the President's arrival, visiting the central processing facility, an active drilling site at Pad 2 and a waste-management facility, where officials briefed her on commissioning, national content and community-development programmes.

The small step of naming the oil is a giant leap in turning almost 20 years of discovery into a product the world's refiners can identify, price and buy. Crude is bought and sold by grade, and every grade carries a name and published identifiers setting out its density, sulphur content and refining yield. Brent comes from the North Sea, Ghana's crude is Jubilee, named for the field that began producing in 2010, and Senegal's Sangomar came onstream in 2024.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Until a grade is named, it cannot be quoted on a trading screen, marketed to refineries or written onto a cargo manifest. The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has trailed the announcement through a countdown campaign it calls "The Crude Truth," saying a blend needs a name to identify its specific quality and composition.

Uganda's crude is waxy and low in sulphur, heavy enough that its export route must be heated along its full length. It will travel through the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline to Tanga on the Tanzanian coast -- billed by its developers as the world's longest heated crude line.

The Lake Albert basin holds an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of oil in place, of which between 1.4 and 1.7 billion are considered recoverable, according to UNOC. The Tilenga project, operated by TotalEnergies, and Kingfisher, operated by CNOOC, are together expected to produce about 230,000 barrels a day at peak. Kingfisher's central processing facility is built to handle 40,000 barrels a day.

Commercial quantities were confirmed in the Albertine Graben in 2006, and the sector moved from exploration to development after the 2022 Final Investment Decision unlocked roughly $15 billion in investment. The production timetable has slipped more than once since. Officials say the pipeline is now more than 90% ready, and the Petroleum Authority of Uganda has said first oil remains targeted for later this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The naming ceremony is seen as the first step in the last mile to Uganda becoming a commercial oil producer.