Uganda: Museveni Receives Credentials From Five New Ambassadors

President Museveni has today received the Letters of Credence from five Ambassadors Designate representing the United Arab Emirates, the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Sweden and the Federal Republic of Germany at State House, Entebbe.

The presentation of credentials formally marks the commencement of the envoys' diplomatic assignments in Uganda and underscores the country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation with its international partners.

President Museveni welcomed the newly appointed envoys to Uganda and wished them success in the execution of their diplomatic responsibilities.

The envoys who presented their credentials to the President were Fahad Abdulrahman Ali Al Bishr, Ambassador Designate of the United Arab Emirates; Wu Guangrong, Ambassador Designate of the People's Republic of China; Angele van der Heijden-Samura, Ambassador Designate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands; Anna-Maria Olsson, Ambassador Designate of the Kingdom of Sweden; and Sigrid Ingelore Luise Sommer, Ambassador Designate of the Federal Republic of Germany.

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The Government of Uganda looks forward to working closely with the new envoys to deepen bilateral relations, expand areas of mutual cooperation and strengthen the bonds of friendship between Uganda and their respective countries.

The event was also attended by Mr. Vincent Bagiire Waiswa, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Henry Mayega.