Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is establishing a dedicated situation room to monitor and respond to election-related gender-based violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

IEBC Acting CEO Ruth Kulundu says the facility will be linked to the commission's early warning system to enable faster reporting and response to incidents of gender-based violence.

"We are also establishing a dedicated special room to report and respond to electoral gender-based violence linked to our early warning system," she said.

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The IEBC has warned that artificial intelligence, deepfakes and other digitally enabled threats could undermine public confidence in Kenya's 2027 General Election.

Kulundu says the Commission will strengthen partnerships with social media platforms and media regulators to rapidly identify and address harmful content.

"These technologies can manipulate voter prep perceptions, incite violence and undermine the credibility of electoral outcomes. To mitigate these risks, the commission will strengthen partnerships with social network sites or simply take giant and media regulators to rapidly identify and remove harmful content," the Acting stated.

Kulundu says the commission is strengthening its election security preparedness as it anticipates emerging threats ahead of the polls.

"We are establishing a dedicated communication youth fracturing desk to detect any counter disinformation or to counter any disinformation ensuring that truth prevails over manipulation in our democratic processes," she explained.

She says the IEBC is also reviewing its election security coordination framework and conducting baseline surveys to identify early warning signs of electoral violence.

The commission has trained 47 risk champions, with each county represented, to support electoral risk management.