South Africa: Fuel Hike Forces Families to Make Painful Choices

Petrol has increased by R1.34 a litre while diesel has jumped by as much as R3.14, putting more pressure on struggling households.

Motorists say they are cutting family activities, treats and other spending to afford fuel as salaries struggle to cover rising living costs.

For many South Africans, the latest fuel increase is not just another number on a petrol station board.

It means deciding what must go from an already stretched household budget.

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Fuel prices increased at midnight, forcing motorists to find more money to keep their cars on the road.

Both grades of petrol increased by R1.34 a litre.

Diesel went up by R3.14 or R2.93 a litre, depending on the grade.

For workers who depend on their cars to get to work, parents who drive children to school and businesses that need vehicles to operate, there is little choice but to pay.

The money has to come from somewhere else.

Some motorists say entertainment and family activities will have to be cut.

Others are giving up small treats and purchases they can no longer justify.

One motorist who uses about 180 litres of diesel every day said the latest increase could push his monthly operating costs up by about R30,000.

Another said driving has become so expensive that using an Uber can sometimes cost less than taking their own car.

Bloemfontein residents said they are worried the pain will not end at petrol stations.

They fear higher transport costs will eventually make food and other basic goods more expensive while their salaries remain unchanged.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources says problems in the international oil market are behind the latest increase.

Robert Maake, the department's Director of Fuel Pricing, said restrictions on Russian fuel exports have contributed to the sharp diesel increase.

Russia, one of the world's biggest diesel exporters, introduced an export ban in July as it tried to protect its own fuel market while its war with Ukraine continued.

Problems with important shipping routes are also putting pressure on international fuel prices.

Maake said the Strait of Hormuz remains affected by restrictions on the movement of ships.

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He said there have also been problems in the Red Sea involving Houthis from Yemen.

"So, there's still that problem that the vessels are not moving from the Strait of Hormuz, but there's also new developments with the Strait in the Red Sea, where some of these Houthis from Yemen, they're also stopping some of the vessels from moving that side as well," Maake said.

"So, that led to higher oil prices during the period under review."

For ordinary South Africans, the complicated international problems eventually arrive at home in a much simpler form: another bill they must somehow find the money to pay.

Higher fuel prices can also hurt people who do not own cars.

Businesses use diesel and petrol to transport goods, deliver products and keep their operations running.

Economists warn that higher fuel costs could put more pressure on household budgets and contribute to rising prices.

Lower income families will feel the pressure particularly badly because they have less money to spare when essential expenses increase.

For many households, there are already few luxuries left to cut.

Food, electricity, transport and other everyday costs still have to be paid.

The latest fuel increase now leaves families looking through their budgets once again, searching for another expense they can reduce so they can make it through the month.