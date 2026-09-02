South Africa: Two in Three Young South Africans Cannot Find Jobs

Youth unemployment has climbed to nearly 63%, leaving young South Africans as the group facing the greatest struggle to find sustainable work.

Education makes a huge difference, with unemployment much higher among people without matric than among South Africans who have university degrees.

South Africa's jobs crisis is hitting young people hardest, with nearly two out of every three unable to find work.

New figures from Statistics South Africa show that youth unemployment climbed to almost 63% during the second quarter of 2026.

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Investec economist Lara Hodes described the level as "critically elevated".

"The youth segment of the market remains the most disadvantaged when it comes to finding sustainable employment," she said.

The problem is not limited to young people.

South Africa's overall unemployment rate increased to 33.6% between April and June, up from 32.7% during the first three months of the year.

The number of unemployed people increased by 345,000 to 8.5-million.

At the same time, the number of those who were employed during the previous three months fell down by 16 000.

But behind the unemployment figures is another serious problem: education and skills.

People who leave school without matric have a much harder time finding jobs.

About 39% of people without matric are unemployed.

Among university graduates, the figure is much lower at about 12%.

Hodes said access to education remains important in helping people find work.

But economist Johann Els from PSG believes the problem goes much deeper.

He said South Africa does not have enough people with the skills employers need.

"We haven't got the skills we need," Els said.

"We've done basically nothing about the education system over the last 30 years to fix the skills deficit."

He said around 900,000 jobs have been created over the past three and a half years.

But that has not been enough to keep up with the growing population and number of people looking for work.

Els said some employers are also choosing to spend money on machinery, equipment and technology instead of employing workers who do not have the skills they need.

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Problems in the education system start long before young people begin searching for jobs.

An international reading study found that South African Grade 4 learners scored far below the international benchmark.

More than eight out of every 10 learners could not reach even the study's lowest international reading benchmark.

The country's performance in maths and science has also remained weak compared with international standards.

North-West University academic Dr Paul Iwuanyanwu said South Africa needs better schools, properly trained teachers, skilled artisans and technicians, researchers and modern infrastructure.

"STEM education matters because South Africa cannot repair its infrastructure or grow its economy using skills it has failed to develop," Iwuanyanwu said.

Another worrying figure shows how many young people risk being left behind completely.

More than one in three South Africans between 15 and 24 are not working, studying or receiving training.

Without education, training or work experience, those young people could find it even harder to develop the skills needed to enter the job market.

For millions of young South Africans, the challenge is therefore no longer simply finding a job.

It is getting the education and skills needed to compete for the jobs that are available.