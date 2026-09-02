Sudan: Cabinet Holds Regular Meeting in Khartoum

The Council of Ministers held its regular meeting in Khartoum on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris.

At the outset, the Cabinet heard a briefing from Minister of Energy Engineer Al-Mo'tasem Ibrahim on progress in implementing the "Water and Power for All Sudanese" project as a national initiative.

The briefing also covered practical steps taken to exempt solar energy systems intended for citizens' personal use from certain charges, as well as preparations for an international conference scheduled for later this month on investment opportunities in solar energy.

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Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, said in a press statement that the Cabinet underscored the importance of the solar energy project and its role in improving citizens' lives and supporting productive sectors, particularly agriculture and industry. He said the Cabinet reviewed efforts by the Customs Authority and the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO) to regulate and facilitate procedures for importing solar energy systems.

He added that the Cabinet directed the Ministry of Finance and the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization to expedite the establishment of an additional, advanced laboratory to test imported solar energy equipment and ensure compliance with quality and technical standards.

The Cabinet also tasked the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Customs Authority and the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization with engaging business leaders and the private sector on the domestic manufacturing of solar panels.

Dr. Graham said the Cabinet reviewed ongoing efforts and positive developments in combating smuggling and drug trafficking and fighting corruption.

The Cabinet also heard a briefing from Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Professor Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri on a project to establish livestock production cities in the states.

It further heard a briefing from Minister of Justice Dr. Abdalla Mohamed Dirif on more than 17,000 stolen vehicles currently piled up in public yards and squares. Data on more than 9,000 vehicles has been documented, he said, adding that arrangements are underway to publish information on the vehicles that have been collected and registered through an electronic platform, in coordination between the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Communications and the General Traffic Directorate.

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The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism said the Cabinet approved the Higher Council for Hajj and Umrah Amendment Bill, 2026, presented by Minister of Justice Dr. Abdalla Mohamed Dirif.

The Cabinet also approved the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport's implementation plan for the Urgent National Project for Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation in Sudan. The project targets the repair of collapsed road sections, potholes and cracks, drainage and flood-channel problems, as well as the rehabilitation of city entrances and roads linking states and production areas.

The Cabinet directed the formation of a committee to assess the machinery and other requirements needed for the project and secure the necessary financing for its implementation.