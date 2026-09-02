Kenya: Standard Group Editor Alex Kiprotich Found Safe After Being Abducted By Armed Men

2 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich has been found safe after spending about nine hours in the hands of his alleged abductors.

Kiprotich was found dumped near Masinga Dam after he was allegedly seized by armed men along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road on Tuesday night.

"His recovery comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of journalists in Kenya."Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich found safe, dumped near Masinga Dam nine hours after he was abducted along the Gilgil-Nakuru Road by armed men," read a statement by the Standard Group.

The Standard Group had described the incident as a possible targeted attack, noting that Kiprotich had been involved in editorial coverage scrutinising the conduct of the State.

The company had also linked the latest incident to a June 27 attempt to seize Kiprotich in Nakuru.

It said investigations into the June incident traced the vehicle used by the alleged attackers to the National Police Service's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, but no one had been held accountable.

With Kiprotich now safe, attention is likely to shift to establishing who abducted him, where he was taken and the motive behind the incident.

The Standard Group has called for a transparent and independent investigation into both incidents and guarantees for the safety of journalists.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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