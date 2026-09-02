South Africa: 'Extraction Without Compensation' - - the AI Dilemma Facing SA's Digital Media

A new study of 263 South African news websites has found that fewer than a third explicitly block access to AI crawlers collecting content with which to train and power AI systems - even if they might want to.

South African news publishers are confronting an increasingly uncomfortable choice: allow AI companies access to their journalism, or risk sacrificing online visibility.

This is the tension highlighted in a report, "The Protocol Gap: South Africa", released on Tuesday by the Journalism Relay Project, the Media Leadership Think Tank (MLTT) at the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

The report examined the robots.txt files - documents in a website's root directory that permit or restrict access to bots - of 263 South African news websites to establish how publishers are responding to AI crawlers, the automated programmes used by companies including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic and ByteDance to harvest online content.

Although 74.1% of the websites examined had a robots.txt file, just 30.4% explicitly blocked at least one AI crawler. The figure has barely moved since December 2025, when it stood at 29.7%.

What the report suggests, however, is that the decision to block AI crawlers is possible mainly for large, well-resourced publishers - while smaller, community, vernacular and independent outlets are often still fair game for the AI crawlers.

The report attributes this partly to differences in technical expertise and resources, but...