Rwanda: RSSB in Inyange and Ruliba - Growing Pension Funds, Not Spending

opinion

The Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), through its expanded mandate and role in advancing Rwanda's social protection policies, particularly in health insurance and pension management, offers hope for a productive nation both now and in the future.

A healthy population is a wealthy nation, and a secure old age provides hope beyond the uncertainties of tomorrow, especially when advancing age limits participation in the workforce. This is why pension schemes around the world are mandatory for workers rather than left to individual preference. While some people may save and invest adequately on their own, many do not.

Mandatory pension contributions therefore help provide a minimum level of financial security in old age. Like many others, I continue to learn the importance of saving and investing, but Rwanda's social protection policies provide an important safety net.

A Move to grow funds, not simply spend

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Reading RSSB's press release of August 27, 2026, naturally raises questions about the security of pension funds. The statement concludes by assuring the public that RSSB conducted thorough due diligence before acquiring full shareholding in both Inyange Industries and Ruliba Clays, in line with its mandate to protect and grow members' funds.

As an independent analyst, I am comfortable with the view that RSSB is not spending accumulated contributions recklessly but rather investing them to generate long-term returns.

Globally, both money and investments are exposed to risks and economic shocks, but those risks are not the same. RSSB's strategic investments in companies that have maintained stable market positions within a growing economy can be seen as a prudent way to meet future pension obligations. This is particularly important in a country where life expectancy continues to increase, requiring careful planning to ensure that pension systems remain sustainable as larger numbers of people reach retirement age and begin drawing benefits.

Without such investment strategies, pension funds held primarily in bank accounts or low-yield instruments over long periods may be eroded by inflation or generate limited returns. In contrast, productive investments can provide stronger long-term growth.

Inyange Industries and Ruliba Clays represent more than ordinary businesses. Food products and construction materials are generally considered defensive goods because demand for them tends to remain relatively stable regardless of economic conditions. Consumers will continue to require dairy products and building materials even during periods of economic uncertainty.

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Investing in defensive goods

As Rwanda's security, political stability and economic prospects continue to strengthen, household purchasing power is also expected to grow. In this context, RSSB's investments in defensive sectors can be viewed as an effort to enhance the long-term security of pension funds.

Consider the dairy value chain in which Inyange operates. The company works with farmers through nearly 90 Milk Collection Centres (MCCs) across the country and has expanded its processing capacity through investments such as the recently installed milk powder plant, which requires close to one million litres of milk per day. Such developments suggest significant growth potential within the sector.

RSSB's investment decisions in these enterprises can therefore be interpreted as an effort to protect pensioners from future economic shocks while generating sustainable returns. More importantly, success will depend on maintaining market stability, preserving operational efficiency, ensuring professional management and responding effectively to changing market conditions.

Finally, as a future pensioner and a concerned citizen, I believe RSSB should consider publishing regular financial reports on its major investments. Such disclosure would strengthen public accountability, enhance transparency and build greater confidence among contributors and beneficiaries alike.

The writer is an independent public policy analyst.