Rwanda: Protecting Soil Is the Best Defence Against El Niño

As heavy rains approach, farmers cannot afford to rely on traditional methods that leave fields exposed to erosion, nutrient loss and crop damage.

The coming season should instead be an opportunity to accelerate farming practices that protect the soil, conserve water and make agriculture more resilient to increasingly unpredictable weather.

The expected El Niño rains, forecast to bring between 300 and 1,000 millimetres of rainfall in some areas, could provide much-needed water for crops but also pose serious risks.

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Flooding, soil erosion, nutrient loss and destruction of crops can quickly turn abundant rainfall into an agricultural disaster.

This is why conservation agriculture should move from being an intervention targeted at selected farmers to becoming a standard practice embraced by farmers across the country.

The approach is relatively simple but highly effective. Minimum tillage reduces disturbance of the soil, while mulching and leaving crop residues on fields help retain moisture, suppress weeds and protect the soil from being washed away.

Planting in holes rather than repeatedly ploughing entire fields can also reduce labour and preserve soil structure.

Its value goes beyond protection against heavy rain. By keeping moisture in the soil for longer, these practices can help crops survive dry spells between rainy periods. In a country where farmers increasingly have to contend with unpredictable weather, that resilience is critical.

Women farmers must be at the centre of this transition. Women make up a substantial share of the agricultural workforce and many depend on farming for household food and income.

Their access to land provides an important foundation, but access alone is not enough. They need training, affordable inputs, equipment, finance, extension services and markets to turn climate-smart farming into profitable agriculture.

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The example of women in cooperatives already adopting terraces, mulching and minimum tillage demonstrates what is possible when farmers receive the right knowledge and support. Such initiatives should be expanded, particularly among women-led cooperatives and smallholder farmers.

The importance of this transformation cannot be overstated. Agriculture remains central to food security, employment, household incomes and the wider economy. Damage to farms therefore affects not only individual farmers but also food prices, livelihoods and economic growth.

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The target to put 100,000 hectares under soil-conserving practices during the coming season is a welcome start. But the ambition should ultimately be much greater.

The message to farmers should be clear: protecting the soil is not an optional response to El Niño. It is an investment in the future of farming. With the right support, every farmer--women and men alike can help build a more productive and climate-resilient agricultural sector.