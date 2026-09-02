Malawi: Mtumbuka Hails Bolero United for 'Fearless' 0-0 Draw Against Blue Olero

UTM presidential running mate and Rumphi Central MP, Dr Matthews Mtumbuka, has praised Bolero United Football Club and its owner Jimmy Butao for what he described as a fearless performance against Blue Eagles Football Club, after the local side held the respected national team to a goalless draw.

The result came before a large crowd at Bolero Community Ground, with the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, Norman Chisale, among those in attendance.

In a statement, Mtumbuka congratulated Bolero United for their performance, describing the draw as a decent result against a much bigger and more established opponent.

"I want to take time out to congratulate Bolero United Football Club and the owner Mr Jimmy Butao for fearlessly playing good football against the respected Blue Eagles Football Club. They have managed a decent 0-0 draw against the otherwise big national team," Mtumbuka said.

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He noted that Bolero United is an active participant in the Mtumbuka League, which runs annually in Nkhamanga from May to December and has been running since 2010, marking 16 years of continuous operation.

Mtumbuka said this year's league carries a total prize pool of K20 million, made up of K10 million for the Nkhamanga zone and a further K10 million for the Boma/Urban zone, covering both football and netball competitions.

"This way, we keep our youth continuously active with good things as we cover both football and netball," he said.

He added that the standard of football had improved significantly over the years since the league's inception, with participation growing to more than 50 teams in Nkhamanga alone, alongside a further 20 or so teams around the Boma area.

"We are so happy to see how the level of football has improved over the years we have run the league that has now grown to more than 50 teams in Nkhamanga alone and another circa 20 around the Boma," Mtumbuka said.

He closed his remarks by once again congratulating Bolero United and Butao for their performance against Blue Eagles.