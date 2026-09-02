Malawi: Wanderers Appoints Nginde As Interim Coach

2 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Mighty Wanderers have appointed MacDonald Nginde Mtetemera as interim head coach, just a day after suspending head coach Bob Mpinganjira from his role.

According to a letter signed by club board secretary Chancy Gondwe, the decision followed a meeting of the club's board of directors, who moved swiftly to appoint a replacement in the wake of Mpinganjira's suspension.

Mpinganjira was suspended after the club's disappointing form in the FDH Bank Premiership, as well as their failure to win the Airtel Top 8 title, having lost 2-1 to Ekhaya FC in the final.

The defeat to Ekhaya was seen as a particularly bitter blow, given that Ekhaya were competing in the tournament for the first time and were widely regarded as underdogs against a Wanderers side with far greater experience and resources at the top level of Malawian football.

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Wanderers' hierarchy is understood to have grown increasingly frustrated with the team's inconsistent performances this season, with results in the league also falling below expectations set at the start of the campaign.

The club previously confirmed that former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi had been brought in as a technical consultant to support the coaching setup, with Mtetemera now working alongside him as Wanderers look to arrest their slide in form and steady the ship both domestically and in their upcoming Caf Champions League commitments against Tanzanian side Simba SC.

No timeline has been given for when a substantive head coach appointment might be made, with the club yet to confirm whether Mtetemera's role is intended to be short-term or could be extended depending on results in the coming weeks.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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