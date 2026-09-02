Malawi: Bravehearts Eye Historic Double Glory As International Basketball Tournament Returns to Lilongwe

Bravehearts Basketball Club is targeting a stunning double triumph at this year's Bravehearts International Basketball Challenge (BIBC), set to take place from 3 to 5 September 2026 at ABC Blue and Malcon Gym in Lilongwe.

Teams from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa will battle it out over the two-day tournament, with the winning side walking away with a hefty US$5,000 prize.

Bravehearts' women's team will enter the competition as defending champions, hungry to retain their crown, while the men's side will be aiming to go one better after finishing as runners-up last year.

Bravehearts President Daud Hussein said preparations have been encouraging, with both squads playing a string of friendly matches both at home and abroad in the build-up to the tournament.

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He said the club is confident the women's team can successfully defend their title, while the men's side is fully targeting outright championship glory this time around.

Hussein also predicted this year's edition would showcase an even higher standard of basketball, thanks to a growing number of participating nations and the presence of international FIBA-qualified officials, brought in to ensure professionalism and high-quality officiating throughout the competition.

He added that welcoming international teams to Malawi would play a crucial role in developing the sport domestically, giving local players and teams a rare chance to learn from different playing styles on show.

Hussein said even teams not competing in this year's tournament stood to benefit, encouraging them to attend and watch the international matches as a way of learning how other countries approach the game.