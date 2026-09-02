Rwanda Face Kenya in Crucial Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

A place in the semi-finals will be at stake when Rwanda face Kenya on Wednesday, September 2, in a high-stakes final group-stage match of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier.

Both teams have two points from their opening two matches, with Rwanda sitting second and Kenya third in Group B. Their similar records set up a decisive clash, with the winner joining Zimbabwe in the knockout stage.

Rwanda opened their campaign with a 51-run defeat to a strong Zimbabwe side before bouncing back impressively against Namibia, securing an 81-run victory.

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The victory was inspired by Fanny Utagushimaninde, who was named Player of the Match after scoring a blistering 75 off 53 balls, including 12 boundaries, at a strike rate of 141.51.

She received valuable support from Liliane Ufitinema, who scored 19 off 27 balls, and Deborah Uwase, who added 11 off 14, as Rwanda posted a commanding total before restricting Namibia.

Kenya have followed a similar path in the tournament. They began with a 54-run victory over Namibia but suffered a 79-run defeat to Zimbabwe in their second match.

With both sides recording one win and one loss, Wednesday's encounter will determine who advances to the semi-finals alongside Zimbabwe.

Rwanda will be hoping their emphatic response against Namibia provides the momentum needed to overcome Kenya and keep their hopes of reaching the 2027 ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup alive.

Group B Standings

1- Zimbabwe 4 points

2- Rwanda 2 points

3- Kenya 2 points

4- Namibie 0 points

Wednesday fixtures

9:30 AM: Rwanda V Kenya -- Estim, TCA Cricket Arena(Tanzanie)

2:00 PM: Zimbabwe v Namibia -- TCA Cricket Arena