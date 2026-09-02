Namibia: Theofelus Wants MPs Held Accountable

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus has called for members of parliament (MPs) who walked out of the National Assembly on Tuesday to be held accountable, saying such conduct undermines the work of the parliament.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during a debate over the nomination of Gerson Sindano as chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia, after the vote was stalled because there was no quorum.

Opposition MPs walked out during the voting process, while only the All People's Party and United Democratic Front remained in the chamber.

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Theofelus questioned whether MPs who abandon parliamentary proceedings should simply be allowed to return and continue with business as usual.

"Are they allowed to come back in the House and for us to continue as if nothing has happened when they have abandoned the parliamentary process which they ought to have participated as elected MPs?" she asked.

She said the conduct wastes the assembly's time and sends the wrong message to the public, who expect MPs to perform the duties for which they were elected.

Theofelus asked speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila whether there was a mechanism to hold MPs accountable for walking out, while commending those who remained to continue with parliamentary business.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila acknowledged the concern and advised that the matter be discussed through the appropriate parliamentary platforms to reach a conclusive decision.