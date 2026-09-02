Sudan Hands Over Chairmanship of Arab Ambassadors Council in Geneva to Iraq

2 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

At the conclusion of Sudan's four-month chairmanship of the Council of Arab Ambassadors in Geneva, the Council held its regular meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the Permanent Delegation of the League of Arab States.

The meeting was chaired by Ambassador Hassan Hamed Hassan, Sudan's Permanent Representative, who reviewed the priorities of the Arab Group ahead of the upcoming session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, scheduled to open on September 7.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hassan briefed Arab ambassadors on the forthcoming Human Rights Council session concerning Sudan and the periodic Western-sponsored draft resolution on Sudan that Britain is expected to present during the session.

He called on the Arab ambassadors to continue supporting Sudan's position and to present the joint Arab statement on behalf of the Group in support of Sudan, as they had done during previous sessions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a formal ceremony was held to hand over the chairmanship of the Council of Arab Ambassadors from Sudan's Permanent Representative to the incoming chair, Ambassador Siwan Barzani, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations in Geneva.

Read the original article on SNA.

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