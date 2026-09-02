Sudan: Industry Ministry Undersecretary Stresses Coordination for Sudan-Türkiye Cooperation Forum

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Dr. Awad Salam, stressed the importance of coordination and integration among the committees preparing for the Sudan-Türkiye Industrial and Trade Cooperation Forum, scheduled for November.

The forum aims to ensure thorough preparations, review the work plan and receive reports from the committees responsible for organizing the event.

Speaking while chairing a committee meeting at the Ministry, Dr. Salam received brief reports from committee heads and representatives of the relevant ministries and institutions on their plans and the overall framework for the forum.

The meeting approved the formation of a smaller committee to study and classify the proposed projects in line with the scale of the forum and the investments that Turkish business leaders intend to pursue.

The projects will also be assessed in accordance with Sudan's five-year development plan and the state's vision, which places industrial indigenization among its foremost economic priorities.

The forum will seek to identify successful partners in production and development and promote the effective use of Sudan's agricultural, livestock and mineral resources by adding value to them.